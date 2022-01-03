TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill continues to expand across Buffalo and its suburbs, the newest location will open on Delaware Avenue, near Sheridan Drive.
The project is currently under construction. Rachel’s general contractor and construction partner for the project is Concept Construction Corp.
“It is with great pride that we entered into these agreements with Rachel’s,” said Vince Ricotta, Concept’s VP of development. “They have created an incredible concept of their own, experienced enormous success and most importantly, supported it all with a well-developed vision for their company’s future.”
Rachel’s reportedly has plans to establish additional new locations as well.
“Our business philosophies are so similar,” said Rachel’s co-owner G. Khoury. “That is very important to us. Concept and Rachel’s are in constant communication with each other, which makes for a very smooth project in every way. Confidence and trust is where it’s at.”
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Buffalo Bills fans and local businesses gear up for the playoffs
- Judge promises to issue ruling ‘quickly’ on future of Great Northern Elevator
- Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill to open new Tonawanda location
- Testing kept COVID-positive students out of Williamsville classrooms, superintendent says
- Ed Oliver flashes dominance in win over Falcons