Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill to open new Tonawanda location

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill continues to expand across Buffalo and its suburbs, the newest location will open on Delaware Avenue, near Sheridan Drive.

The project is currently under construction. Rachel’s general contractor and construction partner for the project is Concept Construction Corp.

“It is with great pride that we entered into these agreements with Rachel’s,” said Vince Ricotta, Concept’s VP of development. “They have created an incredible concept of their own, experienced enormous success and most importantly, supported it all with a well-developed vision for their company’s future.”

Rachel’s reportedly has plans to establish additional new locations as well.

“Our business philosophies are so similar,” said Rachel’s co-owner G. Khoury. “That is very important to us. Concept and Rachel’s are in constant communication with each other, which makes for a very smooth project in every way. Confidence and trust is where it’s at.”