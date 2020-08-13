Red Cross hosts blood drive in honor of young boy killed in Town of Tonawanda fire

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Red Cross hosted a blood drive today honoring a young boy who died in a fire in the Town of Tonawanda.

Seth Creenan died when a fire ripped through his family’s home in Tonawanda in 2018.

The blood drive was held at Glendale Elementary School where he attended school.

We spoke to Seth’s grandfather at the event.

He tells us this was his first time donating blood and wanted to help families in need.

He also says he’s happy to see people support a great cause in memory of his grandson.

Seth’s principal was also there to donate blood.

She says she will always remember him for his caring and positive attitude.

She says the loss of Seth has been a challenge for everyone at the school.

The principal says this event offers a sense of healing for the community.