Reward for information on killing of mother in Town of Tonawanda to increase

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The killing of Danielle Cretacci in the Town of Tonawanda remains unsolved, and now, authorities are increasing the reward for information on her death.

Currently, $7,500 is being offered for information, but Friday at 1:30 p.m., Town of Tonawanda police and the FBI will announce an increase in the reward.

Early in the morning on August 27, Cretacci, 31, was fatally shot in a home on Ebling Ave. Her two adolescent children were also shot, but they survived.

A suspect in her shooting still has not been identified, but authorities are offering a hefty sum of money for information that leads to any suspects.

Town of Tonawanda police announced on Wednesday that $2,500 was being added to the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total to $7,500.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161, or by using the Buffalo Tips app.

