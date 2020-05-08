Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information leading to arrest in Tonawanda homicide

1  of  3
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Crime Stoppers and Erie County are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide of Diane Wolfe.

Wolfe was killed Monday on Yorkshire Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

Officials say her 2019 Grey/Silver Honda CRV with the New York license plate EEV954 was taken during this incident.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 716-876-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.

