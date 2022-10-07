CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the City of Tonawanda, Young Street from Broad to Cranbrook Extension will be down to one lane in both directions for paving and milling, beginning Monday, Oct. 10.
Road work is expected to last two weeks.
