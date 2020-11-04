Rock Burger opening new location in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rock Burger is expanding to Tonawanda, the restaurant announced Wednesday morning.

“The only real debate should be between what to order off our menu,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The new location at 1750 Niagara Falls Blvd. will open on November 20.

Rock Burger is looking for help, and those who are interested can contact them on Facebook or send an email to RBTonawanda@gmail.com.

