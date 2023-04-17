TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Amelia School canceled classes Monday after part of its roof was blown off in Sunday’s storm.

Rev. Sebastian Pierro told News 4 the roof near the entrance of the school was only two years old. The school is planning to resume classes Tuesday, he said.

Severe thunderstorms blew through the area Sunday night and left thousands without power. Most customers had their power restored by Monday morning.

Pierro said no structural damage was sustained to the interior of building, though a few classrooms have wet ceilings. The gymnasium — located near the school entrance — is fine, and the church itself was unharmed.

St. Amelia School is a Catholic school that serves students in Pre-K through eighth grade.

Bingo is still on Monday night, Pierro said. Bingo takes place in Don Miller Hall on the opposite side of the building.