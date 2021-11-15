Sale of Tonawanda Adventure Landing to Jim’s Steakout is a no-go

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Big plans for a new Jim’s Steakout at the Adventure Landing complex in the Town of Tonawanda have fallen flat.

News 4 told you back in October that the new location would be 3,500 square feet and would have a drive-thru if the deal worked out.

Some town residents were unhappy with the plans, but Supervisor Joe Emminger said that has nothing to do with the withdrawal.

“There were other issues that had to be addressed. The main issue being the utility lines on the site that National Grid owned and we were informed this week that the prospective owner ran into a big roadblock,” Emminger told us.

The property is still up for sale.