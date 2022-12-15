TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus was involved in a five-vehicle crash in the Town of Tonawanda Thursday morning.

Town of Tonawanda police say the crash happened at the intersection of Colvin Boulevard and Southwood Drive. According to police, a driver lost control of their vehicle at an icy bend near where Colvin meets Southwood, striking other vehicles.

No injuries related to the school bus were reported. One person in another vehicle sustained a foot injury and was taken to a hospital.

Slick conditions were widespread Thursday, with a wintry mix of snow and rain affecting much of Western New York. See the full 4Warn Forecast here.