TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second teen has been arrested in connection to an incident where a Town of Tonawanda police officer was dragged by a stolen vehicle Monday, injuring him.

19-year-old Mariah Pietrangeli of Lewiston has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police say she was the passenger in the car, which was alleged to be driven by 19-year-old Dareious Akbar. The stolen Kia Sportage allegedly fled the traffic stop around 8 p.m. Monday night, dragging and injuring Officer David Piatek. The incident took place near Sheridan-Parkside Drive and Pyle Court.

Akbar was charged with attempted murder, assault, aggravated assault and criminal possession of stolen property. He pleaded not guilty in court.

Pietrangeli was released after being arraigned. She will return to court on June 26.