Sex offender charged with possession of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says 24-year-old Zachary Feeterman, a level one sex offender, has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint for possession of child pornography.

According to the complaint, two Erie County Probation Officers were conducting a routine visit to Feeterman’s home on August 8, where they found a cell phone.

Due to his prior conviction of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16, and being a sex offender on probation, Feeterman is not allowed to have a cell phone.

While probation officers searched the phone, they found an app titled KEEPSAFE, which is a vault storage app disguised as a calculator.

The app contained files with pictures and videos of child pornography. Investigators also found numerous other images, and videos of child porn, some of the images included prepubescent children and depictions of violence.

Feeterman was detained, and the charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.