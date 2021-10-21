Sheriff: 1.5 kilograms of cocaine found in home of Tonawanda man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man is facing felonies after authorities raided his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Inside the Hawthorne Avenue residence of Adriane Roman, 37, members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team say they found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, scales and a money-counting machine. Altogether, the powder cocaine weighed one-and-a-half kilograms.

Roman was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Pending his arraignment, Roman was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center. His arrest is the result of a month-long narcotics investigation.

(Photo: Erie County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Erie County Sheriff’s Office)