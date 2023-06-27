TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police say shots were fired into a home on Wendel Avenue late Monday night.

No one was injured when the incident happened near Kenmore Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the suspects were believed to have been inside a 2023 Kia Sportage that was stolen from Buffalo.

The Kia was later found in Buffalo and is being searched for evidence. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.