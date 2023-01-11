TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re still feeling the effects of the blizzard that struck western New York last month.

The Town of Tonawanda’s “Winterfest 2023” is still slated to go on, starting Friday, but with some changes. Wine, bourbon and beer tasting, which was scheduled for opening day, has been canceled due to the damage sustained by the Paddock Golf Dome.

The whole thing kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes Artistic Swimming Team at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The next day, there will be an open swim from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a giant inflatable during the last three hours. Also happening that day are the charity hockey games to benefit Compass House. They’ll be held at Lincoln Arena.

9:45 a.m. – Town of Tonawanda Police Department vs. Ellwood Fire Department

11:15 a.m. – Brighton Fire Department vs. Kenmore Fire Department

The 19th annual Kenmore East vs. Kenmore West hockey game will take place at 12:45 p.m.

Winterfest lasts through Thursday, January 19. If you’d like to see the full schedule of events, click or tap here.