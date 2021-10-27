Start of Town of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda parking bans moved to November 15

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Overnight parking restrictions in both North Tonawanda and the Town of Tonawanda are being pushed back by a couple weeks.

The original plans were to have the parking bans start just after Midnight on November 1, but those start dates have been pushed to November 15.

Both municipalities say the reason for the delay is favorable weather in the latest forecasts.

When the parking ban goes into effect in the Town of Tonawanda, vehicles will not be allowed to park on the street between 2-6 a.m.

But if snow falls before then, people are being asked to move their cars off the streets so that plows can get through.