TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda police say Kia and Hyundai vehicles are still being targeted by thieves, and early Thursday morning, one was found by officers.

As a result, two people were arrested, but one is still on the run.

It started around 2:45 a.m. when officers say they saw a Hyundai Accent on Sheridan Drive near Military that had been reported stolen out of Buffalo.

After it was spotted, police say they tried to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel near that intersection.

Noting that the car had nowhere to go, police say that the driver tried to head north along a railway track that was next to the motel.

“The stolen vehicle immediately became stuck in the graded crushed stone (ballast) of the rails,” police said.

After this, police say three men got out. Two hid in some nearby foliage and were found, but the third got away, they said.

The two who police were able to apprehend were identified as Christopher Walker, Jr. and Byron Duren, who are both 18-year-olds from Buffalo. As a result, they were charged with the following crimes:

– criminal possession of stolen property

– unauthorized use of a vehicle

– obstructing governmental administration

– criminal trespassing

The two are being held pending arraignment in Town of Tonawanda Court Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information that could help police identify the third suspect in this case is asked to call police at (716) 879-6614 or their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.