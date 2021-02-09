Sumitomo Rubber investing millions in Tonawanda facility

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Sumitomo Rubber says it will invest and install new manufacturing technology in its Tonawanda facility.

The company says the new technology will enhance operational capabilities, create growth opportunities for the business, and reinforce Sumitomo Rubber’s commitment to customers.

Sumitomo President and CEO Yasutaka Ii says they are investing $122 million to enhance and improve the company’s tire manufacturing capabilities in WNY.

“Our customers demand exceptional tires, and this investment improves our tire building capabilities, doubles our output, increases our speed to market, and enhances the high-quality tires made in this facility. It also reinforces our commitment to our strong team members and our community here in Tonawanda and Western New York,” Ii added.

The expansion enables the Tonawanda facility to supply more environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient, high-performance Falken branded passenger, SUV, truck, and bus tires to customers in North America with reduced sales lead times, according to Sumitomo.

Sumitomo also says with the investment, it will also look to add team members.