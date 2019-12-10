Suspect in custody after body found in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating a suspicious death.

Monday night around 9:20 p.m., police responded to an address on Tillotson Place to check on the welfare of a person there.

There, a body was found. Police say the person appears to have died under suspicious circumstances.

No other people were found inside the home.

A short time later, police located a suspect and took them into custody. No names have been released.

Police say there is no danger to the community. More details will be released when they’re available.