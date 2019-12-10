1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect in custody after body found in Town of Tonawanda Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump

Suspect in custody after body found in Town of Tonawanda

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police town of tonawanda_1551804811268.jpg.jpg

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating a suspicious death.

Monday night around 9:20 p.m., police responded to an address on Tillotson Place to check on the welfare of a person there.

There, a body was found. Police say the person appears to have died under suspicious circumstances.

No other people were found inside the home.

A short time later, police located a suspect and took them into custody. No names have been released.

Police say there is no danger to the community. More details will be released when they’re available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss