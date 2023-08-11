TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Town of Tonawanda residents are facing charges as the result of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Town of Tonawanda police responded to the area of Highland Avenue and Parkhurst Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in response to the stolen vehicle. According to officials, an Erie County Sheriff’s office helicopter saw the vehicle, a Jeep,, which police say traveled from Buffalo to the Town of Tonawanda.

The suspects left the vehicle on foot, they say, leading to Buffalo police detaining one of them. The second suspect was located by a Town of Tonawanda officer.

Identified as Kevin Tucker and Darrel Cook, both 19, they were taken into custody and charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Both were held for arraignment on Friday.

Town of Tonawanda police are looking for more information on this and can be reached at (716) 879-6614 or their confidential line — (716) 879-6606.