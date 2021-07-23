Suspended Town of Tonawanda police officer to receive around $220K in back pay

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY. (WIVB) — A suspended Town of Tonawanda police officer is about to get $220,000 in back pay.

Howard Scholl was suspended without pay in 2019 after an off-duty car accident in which Scholl allegedly claimed his wife was behind the wheel. A second police report listed Scholl as the driver.

Now, the appellate court in Rochester has ordered that Scholl get his back pay. Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger tells News 4, he’s not happy about the ruling because the town followed ‘proper procedures.’ and he says the town has been trying to fire Scholl.

Scholl’s attorney says his client wants to get back to being an active police officer.

A hearing is set for September.