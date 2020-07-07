Teen arrested for stealing vehicle in the Town of Tonawanda

Breaking News
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Tonawanda Police say they observed an occupied Kia Sorrento on Parkhurst Boulevard and Highland Avenue at 3:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

That vehicle was previously reported stolen on Monday on Avon Road in the town, police say.

When police initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle left but was located a short distance away.

The driver, 18-year-old Lamont Pulliam of Buffalo, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

