Testimony begins in trial of man accused of setting ex-girlfriend on fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- “For 78 agonizing, terrifying, uninterrupted seconds, Jessica Cameron was burning alive,” prosecutor Rebecca Schnirel jurors during her opening statement.

Cameron worked at Tim Horton’s on Niagara Street in Tonawanda and Jonathon White is accused of luring her outside toward a dumpster pen.

That’s where prosecutors allege he poured a gallon of gasoline on her and intentionally set her on fire.

White and Cameron are the parents of three children. They were together for seven and a half years, but prosecutors say she separated from him before this incident.

Two pieces of video were shown today, the first was Tim Horton’s security footage which shows a bright flash behind that dumpster pen just minutes after Cameron walked behind it.

The second was body cam video in which a woman’s voice can be heard appearing to yell he set me on fire. But White’s attorney Joseph Terranova indicated he will try to share another side of this story.

In his opening statement, Terranova says, “My client is seen on this video trying to help Jessica.”

He told us White will take the stand in his own defense – and he’s expected to be the only witness the defense calls.

Cameron herself is also expected to take the stand later this week. She endured a grueling recovery at the ECMC burn unit after this incident.

Testimony is expected to resume tomorrow morning.