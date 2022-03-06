TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people enjoyed the warm weather Sunday afternoon for the seventh annual Green Beer Sunday in the City of Tonawanda.

The city hosts a parade that anyone can enter, but officials say they like to keep it small and to the point. The event has become so popular over the past few years that the city had to build a new pavilion for the festivities.

“It’s a great day — it’s one of the nicest ones we’ve had weather-wise and temperature-wise,” said Mike Saltarelli, chairman of Green Beer Sunday. “So if the wind died down, I’d bet you there would be twice as many people here.”

The event was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the best dressed and the best float received prizes.