The Wall That Heals finishes Tonawanda run

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The traveling Vietnam memorial has left Western New York.

News 4 was there as The Wall That Heals started coming down.

It’s a scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The wall’s host says after seeing the traveling memorial in South Carolina, he knew he had to bring it to WNY.

“On this wall, there are 543 names who are from Western New York. And were hoping number one that these people, the families of those who sacrificed their lives serving our country in Vietnam will always be remembered and their families will receive some comfort, be consoled to know their loved ones didn’t really die in vain,” said Joe Pasek, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77.

Organizers tell News 4, more than 12,000 people came out over the four days it was here to see the Memorial.