The Wall That Heals Vietnam War memorial opens in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A traveling Vietnam War memorial wall has arrived at Veterans Memorial Park in the City of Tonawanda.

Hundreds of people came out here to Veterans Park to check out the wall — it’s The Wall that Heals. On this wall, you’ll find more than 58,000 names.

Lots of stories were shared Thursday in front of The Wall That Heals at the Veterans Park in Tonawanda.

One of those stores is of Marine Corps Lt. John Paul Bobo from Niagara Falls.

“They were under attack and part of the bottom of his leg was blown off. He put the nub in the ground and took his machine gun so his men could escape and that ultimately led to his death,” Assemblyman and Vietnam veteran Angelo Morinello.

Morinello shared that story during the opening ceremony for The Wall.

“The purpose of that is to show the ultimate sacrifices that human beings will do to protect their freedoms,” Morinello added.

The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Visitors can check out the wall at the Veterans Park for free.

“The wall has come to our community many, many times and every time it comes, it’s a new experience. You go up to the wall, look at the names of the people that you went to school with, the people that you served with,” said Senior Mentor with Buffalo Veterans Treatment Court Patrick Welch.

“This is the best one there is because you actually have the feeling of being in Washington, D.C. because the wall is taller than the traveling walls,” added Wall That Heals Committee member Bill Paton.

The wall’s visit will be brief. Officials say it will be here at veterans park until Sunday.