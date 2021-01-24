Three different trucks hit bridges, overpasses last week in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officers in the City of Tonawanda responded to three different crashes involving trucks hitting CSX overpasses this past week.

Police tell us all the trucks involved suffered severe damage.

Courtesy City of Tonawanda Police

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer hit the Young Street bridge, splitting the trailer in half. Police tell us the truck was filled with pallets of empty liquor bottles going to a distillery.

Courtesy City of Tonawanda Police

According to police, on Thursday, at 12:30 p.m., a rented Penske box truck hit the CSX overpass on East Niagara Street by the canal. The truck was empty.

Yesterday, officials tell News 4, at 4:18 a.m., a tractor-trailer hit the Young Street CSX bridge. The operator continued driving and was stopped by officers on Delaware Street.

Police say, when he asked why he didn’t stop after striking the bridge, he replied, “I thought I could make it to Niagara Falls.”

There are no injuries or damage to the overpasses to report. Police issued summons to all the drivers for not using a designated truck route.