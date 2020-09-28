Three injured in Sunday morning crash on Colvin Blvd.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three people were injured Sunday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Colvin Blvd. at Willowbreeze Rd. in the Town of Tonawanda. Authorities responded to the scene at 10:55 a.m.

Police tell us 19-year-old Kevin Reinhardt of Buffalo, operating a 2017 Honda, was driving north on Colvin Blvd. and hit a 2013 Chevy.

A 2019 Hyundai and a 2019 Jeep also became involved in the crash.

Officials say Reinhardy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai, 81-year-old Patricia A. McCarthy of the Town of Tonawanda, was also taken to Kenmore Mercy for non-life-threatening injuries.

McCarthy’s passenger, 77-year-old Kathleen Thomas of the Town of Tonawanda, is in stable condition at ECMC after she was sent there for neck and chest injuries.

Authorities say the Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 716-879-6614 or their confidential tip line, 716-879-6606.