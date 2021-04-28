Three men hospitalized after rollover crash in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men were hospitalized after a serious roll-over crash in the Town of Tonawanda Wednesday.

The accident happened right in front of a house on Henderson Avenue near Elmwood.

News 4 arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. and captured the scene in the video player above.

Town of Tonawanda Police Lt. Joseph Milosich told us, “Nobody’s deceased on scene. All three went to the hospital and the exact extent of the injuries are unknown right now.”

Tonawanda Police says they don’t know if the vehicle was speeding.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.