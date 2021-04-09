Tonawanda asphalt company cleans up a trail as part of their ‘Climate Day Green Initative’

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local company is helping to bring some natural beauty to the Town of Tonawanda.

Midland Asphalt cleaned up the trail behind their facility on Young Street Thursday.

It’s part of the company’s “Climate Day Green Initative.”

Company leaders say people are leaving all sorts of trash on this trail.

Regional Manager of Midland Asphalt Bill Coleman told us, “We have some tires, lots of garbage, some liquor bottles, a little swimming pool, a skateboard, pretty much everything — everything you could imagine.”

15 to 20 workers from Midland Asphalt helped with this effort.