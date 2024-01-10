BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tonawanda City School District’s new mascot will be the Timberwolves following a student body vote and approval from the district’s Board of Education on Tuesday.

The change comes in the wake of the New York State Board of Regents’ April 2023 decision to ban the use of Native American names and imagery in school mascots. Tonawanda schools were previously known as the Warriors.

The Tonawanda schools community was able to submit their ideas for a new mascot starting in August 2023. In October, the top 12 options were put to a vote and narrowed down to three final choices, which were then voted on by the student body, and Timberwolves proved to be the most popular.

“I’m pleased to announce that our Board of Education approved the Tonawanda Timberwolves as the new name and logo for the district. Our committee worked extremely hard to engage our entire community in this process,” Dr. Timothy Oldenburg, Superintendent of Tonawanda Schools, said. “I’m grateful for the continued support and pride that our students, staff, families, and community hold for our district.”

The new Timberwolves logo will encompass the traditional Tonwanda maroon and white color scheme.

Tonawanda is not the first Western New York school to change its mascot in accordance with the state’s decision. Iroquois schools announced Monday they were changing their mascot from the Chiefs to Red Hawks following a similar community vote. Similarly, West Seneca West High School became the Warhawks in July, ditching the Indians mascot they had used previously.

Salamanca schools were granted special permission from the Seneca Nation to continue to use their Warriors mascot last year.