Tonawanda City School District holding emergency response drill on Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Tonawanda City School District is collaborating with City of Tonawanda Police, Fire Departments, and other agencies for an emergency response drill on Wednesday.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., the drill will take place at the Tonawanda Middle/High School complex.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area on Fletcher and Hinds street during that time. The complex will be closed to the public as well.

District officials are emphasizing this is a planned event, although there will be emergency vehicles and personnel arriving at the complex.