Tonawanda Coke property auction will determine site’s future

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The future of a prime piece of real estate along the Niagara River will become much clearer on Monday.

What used to be known as the Tonawanda Coke property is expected to be auctioned off.

Tonawanda Coke filed for bankruptcy and shutdown after years of health violations and neighbor concerns.

A court-ordered soil study by UB has already found a mix of chemicals on some private property surrounding Tonawanda Coke.

Who bids and how much they bid will determine if the site is cleaned up and redeveloped.

It will also determine what type of cleanup is done.