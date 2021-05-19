Tonawanda Coke’s smokestacks to be imploded June 5

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The smokestacks at the now closed Tonawanda Coke facility will fall come early June.

All three smokestacks on the property will be imploded using dynamite on June 5.

The rain date is set for June 6. We’re told the owner of the property will oversee the demolition.

The plant suddenly shutdown in October 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger tells News 4 the June demolition will be “a good day for the community.”