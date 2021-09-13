Tonawanda Fire Department gets $106K grant

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda Fire Department is getting a financial boost.

On Monday, Congressman Brian Higgins and city leaders announced the department will receive a federal fire grant worth more than $100,000.

That money funds new hoses, nozzles, and other equipment for firefighters, which Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis says will go a long way.

“With this grant, our firefighters will know that the equipment they’re using is top notch,” Davis said. “Our city residents know that the equipment the fire department is using will not fail them at their greatest time of need.”

Congressman Higgins said some of the equipment that will be replaced is more than 50 years old.