TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger gave an update Saturday on the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome via the Town’s Facebook page.

According to Emminger, Town and Town-hired workers worked to remove ice and snow this past week to ready the dome for reinflation. Emminger said workers are “almost there, but not quite yet.”

He also said that the blowers and inflators that were the cause of the dome’s collapse on Christmas Eve have been repaired and will be ready to go for inflation. He said that there is no official reopening date yet, but said it will be “much sooner that we originally thought.”

Emminger said he will keep the public posted on the dome’s reinflation and thanked Town employees for their help.

“Five weeks ago, I would not have guessed we’d be in the good position we find ourselves in now,” Emminger said.