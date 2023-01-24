TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars is going towards repairing one of the two golf domes that were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend.

The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the town of Tonawanda was heavily damaged and tore down on Christmas Eve after one of the inflators froze. The dome itself was significantly torn.

A town spokesperson told News 4 that the town board has approved a resolution to spend $232,000 on emergency repairs.

The repairs are expected to begin within a week and the dome could reopen as early as next month.

It was one of two popular golf domes that were damaged in the storm. Two days earlier, a golf dome on Wehrle Drive in Clarence was badly damaged in the storm. The fate of that dome is still unclear.