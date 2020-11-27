Tonawanda landscaping company pays more than $95,000 in restitution to NYS

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda landscaping company has paid back more than $95,000 in taxes that it owed to New York State.

The Department of Taxation and Finance released the update on Friday morning, saying Fiorella’s Landscaping has admitted to grand larceny.

According to the state, an auditor found that the business had not filed quarterly sales tax returns or remitted sales tax between June 2011 and December 2015. Fiorella’s Landscaping paid nearly $69,000 in restitution for that period, and another $26,000 in restitution for under-reporting sales tax between December 2015 and September 2019.

“Sales tax provides vital revenue to local communities for services and programs, especially critical now amid this pandemic,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Mike Schmidt.