Tonawanda man facing felonies after series of tool thefts

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with four separate break-in incidents in the city, dating back to this past December.

The first one occurred at Weydam Electric on Young St. Tonawanda police say Ricky Wood, 43, broke into a storage trailer and stole tools.

The following July, police say Wood stole thousands of dollars from a storage trailer at Doll Electric.

On September 3, Wood broke into vans on Fillmore Ave. and took nearly $10,000 worth of tools, police say. Weeks later, they say he broke into another storage trailer, this time on Delaware St.

Altogether, police say nearly $15,000 in tools were taken.

Wood was arrested on Monday night following a lengthy investigation. He was charged with three counts of grand larceny, four counts of criminal mischief and one count each of trespassing and petit larceny.