TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The man who fatally shot his girlfriend, 49-year-old Renee Taschetta, has been found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

On April 30, 51-year-old Mario Turner, Sr. of Tonawanda shot and killed Taschetta at their home on Dumas Place.

Turner faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14, at 9:30 a.m.

He remains held without bail.