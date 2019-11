TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Tonawanda man convicted of killing his girlfriend could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Mario Turner Sr. to 25 years to life in prison today.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed his girlfriend at their home on Dumas Place in April.

Turner first tried to say the shooting was an accident.

The couple wasn’t legally married, but had two kids together and called each other husband and wife.