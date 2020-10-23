Tonawanda man sentenced to six years in prison for attempted rape

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 24-year-old Town of Tonawanda man will spend six years in prison, followed by ten years of post-release supervision, on an attempted rape charge.

Cameron Williams admitted he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse by force with a juvenile victim in the Town of Amherst on April 21, 2018, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

He pleaded guilty to first degree attempted rape in August.

Officials say he will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. The judge has also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.