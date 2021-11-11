Tonawanda native inducted into NYS Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A native of Tonawanda has joined the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

Staff Sgt. Wayne Baumgartner is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Baumgartner first enlisted in the Air Force after graduating high school in 1961. He then enlisted again in 1965.

During his eight years of service, Baumgartner received a number of honors, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Medal.

Baumgartner, a 52-year member of the American Legion, has held a number of leadership positions, including Post Commander. Today, he remains an active member of the Erie County American Legion.

“I am grateful to Mr. Baumgartner, not only for his service to our country as a veteran of the Air Force, but also for his dedication to the Tonawanda community in the decades that followed,” Sen. Sean Ryan said. “The commitment he has shown to his fellow veterans for more than 50 years is commendable, and the awards he has received through the years speak for themselves. On this Veterans Day, I am proud to add to that list of honors as he becomes a member of the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame.”