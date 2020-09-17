Tonawanda police: 2 men rob 7-Eleven on Niagara Street

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An armed robbery was reported in the City of Tonawanda early Thursday morning.

Tonawanda police say two Black men entered the 7-Eleven store at 533 Niagara St. around 2:50 a.m.

One of them displayed a black handgun and demanded money, police say. They also took a quantity of cigarettes, according to officers.

Both men then fled the store on foot.

A similar robbery took place at a 7-Eleven in Niagara Falls in the following hour. In that case, police also described the suspects as two Black men who stole money and cigarettes. In the robbery, one of the suspects also displayed a black handgun.

It is not clear if the two robberies are connected.

