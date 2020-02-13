Tonawanda police box in vehicle, charge driver with DWI

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police were forced to box in a vehicle they were chasing on Niagara St.

On Wednesday afternoon, sometime before 3:30 p.m., a driver on Niagara St. called police, telling them there was a black Chevy pickup truck that “was all over the road and almost hit a tree.”

While the truck was seen headed east, entering the City of Tonawanda, officer saw it and tried to perform a traffic stop.

Police say the driver, William August, Jr. 51, did not stop, leading officers to box in the vehicle in front of Mississippi Mudds.

The North Tonawanda man then slumped over in his seat, police say. He needed help getting out of the vehicle, they say, and could not perform field sobriety tests.

“My poor driving was from drinking,” August told officers. He was then taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital because of his alleged level of intoxication, where he received a blood test.

August was subsequently charged with DWI, impeding traffic with a vehicle and having a plastic cover over his license plates.

He remained at the hospital after his arrest.