TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda will be holding a car seat check this Saturday.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to Noon in the front parking lot of the police headquarters.

The headquarters is located at 200 Niagara St.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.