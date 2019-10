TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Town of Tonawanda Police are looking for 38-year-old Rolando Rosado.

Police say Rosado’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him in three weeks.

Anyone who has seen Rolando or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6613 or their confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.