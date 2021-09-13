Tonawanda police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Natasha Rees was last seen on Sunday around 6 p.m.

She is white, 5’4″, 100 lbs. and has brown hair with blond streaks. It’s not clear what Rees was wearing when she was last seen, but she may be riding a black and purple bicycle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Tonawanda police at (716) 692-2121.