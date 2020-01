TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Mariah Bass is 5’2″ and 100 lbs. She has brown hair and a skull tattoo on her left forearm.

Bass was last seen and spoken to on December 20. She may be in the Buffalo or Hamburg area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police at (716) 692-2103.