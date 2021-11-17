Tonawanda police looking for missing teen

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lily Dussault is 5’6″, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Monday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police at (716) 692-2121, ext. 0.

