TONAWANDA. N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for help identifying a “porch pirate.”

They say a young, white male stole a package from the front stoop of a residence on Steiner Ave. Tuesday around 12:20 p.m.

Police say he saw it, exited a black Chevrolet Cruz, ran up and took the package. The incident was recorded on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera system.

Watch the video here.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call police at (716) 692-2121.